Authorities plan to expand aerial search for Panola County man missing since May 21

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A new aerial search is planned for a Panola County man missing for more than three weeks.
Joe Roy McMillian, 79, disappeared on May 21. Panola County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Ivy said Thursday the sheriff’s office has requested help from the Texas Rangers to conduct an aerial search along U.S. Highway 59 South in Livingston. Authorities plan to focus on an area near Goodrich, where McMillian’s vehicle was last seen.
Ivy said a date and time for the search has not been set.
McMillian is reported to have diabetes and showing early signs of dementia, according to Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake.
The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to McMillians whereabouts. If you have any information, call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-693-0333.
