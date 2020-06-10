Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Makayla Lucero | June 10, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 10:40 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear and sunny skies are expected today with breezy winds from the northwest. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 80s and humidity will be low. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with upper 80s and lots of sunshine. On Friday, temperatures will warm back up to the low 90s. For your weekend, expect blue skies and low to mid 90s. Temperatures will continue to climb into the start of the next work week with clear skies sticking around.

