Son of missing Panola County woman talks about disappearance, search

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Dozens of people have joined the search. Seventy-two year old Bettie Smith of Panola County was reported missing by her family Monday night. The search has been concentrated around her home on County Road 158 in the Longbranch area. KLTV spoke with her husband and son who say they are humbled by how many people are trying to find her.
They have come from near and far to help, and Bettie Smith’s Husband of 55 years, Jackie and son Ricky are glad to see so many searching.
“They’ve had dogs out here, helicopters. Police, members of the community; everybody’s looking,” Jackie said.
He says Bettie liked to spend time outside.
“We got a bunch of dogs, and she’d rather spend time out there with them. Especially evening time, because they let you talk to them,” Jackie relayed.
So Monday evening Bettie was outside.
“I could see her head out there on the porch. I went and laid back down a few minutes. Then I went out there and like to get her to go to bed. It was time to go to bed, but she wasn’t there. She was gone,” Jackie said.
Law enforcement and family members were notified and they searched Monday night but did not find her. The search continued Tuesday and now about ten agencies and volunteers have aided in the search.
“We’re not giving up because we know she’s somewhere and she’s ready to come home,” Ricky said.
They say she has medical problems.
“Well she’s got dementia. And here lately we found out I have cancer,” Jackie revealed.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office tells us that at least ten agencies working in shifts have aided with the search. Several units of search and rescue dogs have been deployed, checking every direction from the house, but there are hundreds of acres of forest around the home.
“I’ve got a lot of faith. I believe that they will find her,” Jackie said.
“Every time I stop somewhere to look for her I say time to come home, mom. Dad’s out there waiting on you,” Ricky stated.
Ricky is the youngest of nine, and several of his siblings went home to aid in the search, and just be with their dad.
“There’s a lot of love here. Lots of it,” Jackie added.
And that seems to include those searching. Many of them say they won’t give up until Bettie is found.
Bettie Kemp Smith is seventy-two and was last seen wearing white pants, black and white tennis shoes and possibly a pastel colored shirt.
Anyone with information about Bettie Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
The sheriff’s office is also asking residents to check their unlocked vehicles and buildings on their property because it has been “reported that Mrs. Smith has sometimes hidden when she has walked away from her home.”
