WATCH: ABC, Good Morning America correspondent talks about new book, ‘Your Hidden Superpower’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC and Good Morning America correspondent Adrienne Bankert appeared on East Texas Now on Wednesday to talk about her new book, “Your Hidden Superpower: The Kindness That Makes You Unbeatable at Work and Connects You with Anyone.”
Bankert spoke with ETN host Kayla Lyons.
When asked why she thinks kindness is so important in this day and age, Bankert replied, “I believe it’s something that we’re all asking for. I believe it’s something the world is demanding of us. The world wants us to be kinder people, kinder to employees, kinder to employees, and kinder to each other.”
Bankert said in her book, which is the first one she has had published, she uses stories from her own life and career to illustrate her point.
“Kindness sometimes allows you to open doors that you couldn’t knock down,” Bankert said.
According to a press release about the book, kindness isn’t just about getting along with people and being nice.
“It’s a game-changer in business, the door-opener to opportunity, and the key to authenticity and confidence,” the press release stated. “It’s a superpower that can be honed through an intentional lifestyle of kindness and is especially important in these divisive times.”
The press release said that Bankert has spent years developing her own kindness practices and studying those of others.
“Adjusting our perspective from being closed off and self-centered to a mindset of kindness ripples into a staggering amount of personal fulfillment and growth,” the press release stated. “No matter our age or ethnicity, where we come from, or how much money we make, every one of us can be kind. Every one of us can be a change agent.”
