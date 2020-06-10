Tyler firm selected to rebuild Kilgore College pedestrian bridge

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler-based engineering firm has been selected to build a new pedestrian bridge at Kilgore College.
The Kilgore College Board of Trustees awarded the job to Halff Associates, according to documents on the website of the college’s Procurement Services Office.
In April 2019, a semi truck carrying an oversized load struck the underside of the old bridge that crossed over Business U.S. 259. The impact compromised the bridge’s structural integrity, and the Texas Department of Transportation deemed it unsafe.
In May 2019, TxDOT crews removed the bridge. A an electronic crosswalk was later installed.
The college wants the new bridge to be “similar or identical dimensions to the former pedestrian bridge built in 1970," and the new design could “include incorporating or demolishing the current pedestrian ramps,” according to online documents.
