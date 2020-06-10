Sulphur Springs police continue search for fugitive wanted for 2019 home invasion

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs police continue the search for a fugitive wanted on charges related to a home invasion that occurred in 2019.
Tyreese Tupac Shukar Williams, 21, is wanted on two counts of Aggravated Robbery, and one county of Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to commit Other Felony. Police said all three charges are 1st-degree felonies stemming from a home invasion which occurred in Sept. of 2019 in Sulphur Springs.
Police said there are five defendants in these three cases with four of the five currently in the Hopkins County Jail. They said Williams is the lone outstanding fugitive. He has been a fugitive since September 2019.
Police said Williams should be considered armed and dangerous as firearms were used in the commission of the offenses. Williams possibly has changed his appearance and might be using an alias. Police said Williams has family in the Paris and Red River County areas, but he may be in Oklahoma.
Anyone with information can call local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers in Sulphur Springs at (903)-885-2020. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for his arrest.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.