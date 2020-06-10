San Augustine sees summer workouts as beginning of quest for forth straight regional title

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) -The San Augustine Wolves have their eyes set on a forth straight regional title.
It is the goal set for the team as hey began summer workouts earlier this week. The Wolves have been the elite of 2A DI Region III for the past three years. The Wolves have gone 40-5 in that span. The problem is that three of the five losses have come in the state semifinals. All three of those were to the eventual state champion.
the players have been off for three months due to COVID-19. Several of the athletes are still trying to get back into shape while others have walked into workouts without missing a beat.
“I’ve been working out since the start of the COVID-19,” Kavorian Barnes said. "I have some weights at home. "
Head coach Marty Murr was a little surprised when he saw his team ranked No.5 in the preseason polls. The Wolves lost over a dozen players from last year’s team including their entire offensive line. Murr does have some leaders on the team that will bring plenty offense. DelMarquise Barnes will move from wide receiver to quarterback and he will have Kavorian Barnes in the backfield. Barnes has five offers.
“I think expectations are high," Murr said. "I feel like we coach better when expectations are high. It is humbling as a coach to see something you have built.”
The players are busy at work knowing they have the chance to make it back to the semifinal. Once there it will be tough with No.1 Shiner, No.2 Refugio and No. 6 Mason all looking to be there as well.
“We come and work everyday,” DelMarquise Barnes said. “The rankings don’t mean anything until the end of the season when we see who comes out on top.”
