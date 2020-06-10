Police search for suspect in 2 home invasions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas authorities are on the hunt for a person believed responsible for two home invasions.
Within a short time period of each other, two attempted home invasions on the 200 block of Harrison Street in Longview on June 5th.
"We had two home invasions that occurred right around the same area and same time frame," says Longview police officer Brandon Thornton.
The victims in both cases were elderly females.
“In both cases, nothing was taken, with the suspect demanding cash or valuables,” Thornton says.
The invasions happened less than a half-mile from the police station on Cotton street, and police have increased patrols in the area.
"In one of the cases actually one of the victims sustained injuries but was treated and released at a local hospital," Brandon says.
Because of the attempts, police are asking residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked at all times.
And if someone knocks at your front door, to make sure you know who the person is before unlocking the door.
"Before you walk out the door, take a look through the window, see what's going on outside and make sure there's nobody waiting for you," says Thornton.
Anyone with information on the case, or who saw anyone in the area during the time of the home invasions, should call Longview police or ‘crime-stoppers’.
