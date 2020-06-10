One Year Later: Sam’s Law in Action

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On June 11, 2019, a bill that began in East Texas was signed into law.
Sam’s Law requires Texas public school employees to be trained in seizure recognition and response.
It’s named after Samantha Watkins, a Kilgore high school student who died after complications from a seizure.
One East Texas woman credits the law for saving her daughter’s life.
“That means everything to me because I know my child is safe at school,” said Jessica Walker. “I know they know how to react and respond to a seizure and they could even spot one as it’s happening and that she’s safe. I feel 100 percent that she is safe at school.”
Walker can describe the day her seven-year-old daughter Abigail had her first seizure, in grave detail.
“I got a phone call from the school that Abigail was having a seizure,” said Walker. “She’s never had a seizure before and I honestly thought they had the wrong parent; the wrong child. But, when I got to the school Abigail was obviously on the floor in the middle of a seizure. She had been out for close to seven minutes.”
Walker said she’s never seen anyone have a seizure before.
“I was really grateful she had it at school because the teachers were trained and knew what to do in the event of a seizure,” said Walker.
She said the teachers credited Sam’s Law for their seizure recognition and response training.
“They mentioned Sam’s Law because it’s obviously state recommended that they are trained and know what to do and she said they had all been trained,” said Walker. “She was in the cafeteria when it happened and every teacher jumped into action and knew what was going on. She was sitting in a chair, eating lunch, and they were able to pull her to the floor before she fell, so she didn’t hit her head or anything. I truly believe Sam’s Law saved my daughter’s life; for someone noticing what’s going on.”
Walker said she’s grateful to the teachers who helped her daughter that day and grateful to those who made Sam’s Law possible.
“I truly believe Sam’s Law helped save my baby that day,” said Walker.
And from Abigail, “Thank you,” to all the teachers.
Walker said she encourages other parents to feel safe about their children going to school — even if they’ve never had a seizure before — because of Sam’s Law and the training it provides school employees.
