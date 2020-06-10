Man arrested after allegedly hitting man in head with metal objects in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Around noon on Tuesday, Longview Police arrested a man after he allegedly hit someone in the head with metal objects.
According to the Longview Police Department, they responded to the 200 block of Davis Street where the victim told police he was hit on the head by a man swinging two pieces of metal. A short time later police located William Walker about a block away and placed him under arrest.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
