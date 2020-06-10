Jack Ryan’s in Tyler will not reopen following COVID-19 shutdown

From People’s Petroleum Building
TYLER - After five years of serving fine cuisine in the heart of downtown Tyler, Jack Ryan’s Steak and Chophouse has made the difficult decision that it will not reopen following the coronavirus shutdown.
Owners Brad and Wes Ebey have been an integral part of the People’s Petroleum Building redevelopment project and will continue to invite guests to their original location at 119 N. Longview Street in Kilgore.
One of the owners of People’s Petroleum Building, Garnett Brookshire, stated, “The Ebey’s played a key role in attracting professionals to downtown Tyler and will be greatly missed.” Brookshire also stated they are “finalizing plans for the announcement of a new restaurant to open in this beautiful space and look forward to the introduction of another great attraction to our Downtown Square.”
He went on to comment that an announcement is expected this summer. The People’s Petroleum Building was originally built in 1932, and Tyler investors Garnett Brookshire, Tim Brookshire, and Andy Bergfeld purchased the building and began renovations in 2012.
Since that time, the building has undergone extensive renovations to create an environment that functions with state-of-the-art technology and conveniences, while maintaining the Art Deco style of the 1930’s.