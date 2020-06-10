Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - After a beautiful day today, those breezy winds will begin to decrease this evening. Expect clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s by early Thursday morning. Sunny skies for Thursday with the lower humidity sticking around. That means temperatures will still be comfortable, reaching the upper 80s. By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will begin to climb back into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will begin to increase over the weekend as well and by early next week, it’ll be back to feeling more like a typical East Texas summer. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s for the first half of next week with higher humidity and feels like temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits. No real rain chances will be in the forecast for at least the next week.