City of Tyler announces reopening dates for public offices, facilities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has announced the reopening dates for many of its public offices, facilities, and entertainment venues that have been closed due to COVID-19.
The city announced that facilities like the Goodman Museum, Glass Recreation Center, and Gallery Main Street were open again to guests Wednesday, June 10.
Some facilities and venues like Faulkner Pool, Liberty Hall, and athletic fields will reopen at a later date.
The following is the complete list provided by the City of Tyler:
All city parks including the Rose Garden: Open sunrise to sunset
Faulker pool: Opening late June
Splash pads: Open sunrise to sunset
The Goodman Museum: Open with a limit of 5 people at a time
Glass Recreation Center - Open with a limit of 30 people at a time
Harvey Convention Center - Closed until further notice
Tyler Senior Center - Closed until further notice
Athletic fields - Practice May 31, Games Jun 15
Main Street/Visit Tyler office - Visitors by appointment only
Liberty Hall - Closed until the end of August
Gallery Main Street - Open
Tyler Public Library - Open
Municipal Court - Open (trials begin June 1)
Animal services - Appointment only
Neighborhood services - Appointment only
Finance - Open
Water Business Office - Open
Tyler Development Center - Appointment only
Tyler Transit - All routes, limited hours
Tyler Recycling Center - Open
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.