City of Tyler announces reopening dates for public offices, facilities
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 10, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 4:34 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has announced the reopening dates for many of its public offices, facilities, and entertainment venues that have been closed due to COVID-19.

The city announced that facilities like the Goodman Museum, Glass Recreation Center, and Gallery Main Street were open again to guests Wednesday, June 10.

Some facilities and venues like Faulkner Pool, Liberty Hall, and athletic fields will reopen at a later date.

The following is the complete list provided by the City of Tyler:

All city parks including the Rose Garden: Open sunrise to sunset

Faulker pool: Opening late June

Splash pads: Open sunrise to sunset

The Goodman Museum: Open with a limit of 5 people at a time

Glass Recreation Center - Open with a limit of 30 people at a time

Harvey Convention Center - Closed until further notice

Tyler Senior Center - Closed until further notice

Athletic fields - Practice May 31, Games Jun 15

Main Street/Visit Tyler office - Visitors by appointment only

Liberty Hall - Closed until the end of August

Gallery Main Street - Open

Tyler Public Library - Open

Municipal Court - Open (trials begin June 1)

Animal services - Appointment only

Neighborhood services - Appointment only

Finance - Open

Water Business Office - Open

Tyler Development Center - Appointment only

Tyler Transit - All routes, limited hours

Tyler Recycling Center - Open

