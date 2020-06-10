Carson County fire considered 2,400 acres, 90% contained

Crews are working to contain four grass fires across the Texas Panhandle. (Source: Gray Media)
By Kaitlin Johnson | June 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 2:36 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The fire in Carson County that broke out Tuesday is now estimated to be 2,400 acres and 90 percent contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has responded to assist with the fire.

Crews also spent Tuesday afternoon working to contain fires near Stratford, Channing, Skellytown and Clarendon.

Some structures near Channing were threatened by the fire near that area.

U.S. 385 South of Channing is also back open after being closed due to the fire.

As of 330 pm, there were 4 wildfires showing up on GOES Satellite and others that are not currently visible due to cloud...

Posted by US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

A fire near Stinnett has also been contained.

Stinnett: Fire is contained. Please watch for emergency officials still on scene

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

High winds made dangerous fire conditions across the area.

Details are limited on the status of some of these fires, but we will provide updates as they become available.

