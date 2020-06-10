Amarillo College named Top 10 finalist for $1 million Aspen Prize

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has been named among the Top 10 community colleges in the nation.
The college is one of the 10 finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence that comes with a share of a $1 million prize.
According to a news release, the Aspen Prize is the nation’s preeminent recognition of high achievement and performance in America’s community colleges.
Amarillo College has been named in the Top 10 out of an original pool of more than 1,000 community colleges.
The $1 million prize will be awarded at an event next spring to the winner, finalists-with-distinction and a “Rising Star” that has achieved exceptional levels of improvement.
“This tremendous recognition is a testament to the commitment, hard work and compassion of our faculty and staff,” said Amarillo College President Russel Lowery-Hart. “Energized by the decisive leadership of our Regents and by palpable support from throughout our community, our incredible team has created a Culture of Caring through which we are educating students in profound and effective ways. Our College - there is no other way to say it - loves our students to success.”
The focus of the prize is assessing community colleges’ achievements in terms of student success in the following four areas: teaching and learning, degree completion and successful transfer to four year institutions, success in the workforce, and equitable outcomes for diverse student groups.
“Being ranked alongside the amazing luminaries that comprise Aspen’s Top 10 is incredibly gratifying, yet humbling,” said Lowery-Hart. “At a time when all of higher education is compelled to manage an unimaginable pandemic, this honor not only puts wind in our sails, it takes our breath away.”
The other finalists for the prize include Borough of Manhattan Community College, Broward College, Odessa College, Pasadena City College, Pierce College, San Antonio College, San Antonio College, San Jacinto College, Tallahassee Community College and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
