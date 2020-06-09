UIL announces changes after 2 days of summer workouts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League told coaches they would be making changes as summer workouts moved forward in the COVID-19 pandemic, they just didn’t know when those changes would happen. Now we know.
The UIL announced the first changes on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after schools finished their second day of summer workouts.
Starting now, the coach to student ratio of one coach for every 20 students has been taken away. The majority of the changes will take place on June 22.
On that date, indoor activities can move from 25% to 50% capacity. For sports specific activities indoors, schools will be allowed to increase working groups of athletes from 10 to 5 students. For outdoor activities those groups can go from 15 to 25.
The UIL also said that starting on June 22 the UIL stated, “Equipment SHOULD be thoroughly disinfected before and after each use. If a student uses a piece of equipment, that equipment must be thoroughly disinfected before another student uses it. Schools should limit the use of equipment to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus.”. Disinfecting equipment is a requirement right now.
