Texas African American Museum in Tyler hosts balloon release in honor of George Floyd

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum hosted a balloon race Tuesday in honor of George Floyd.
Executive Director Gloria Washington said the museum decided to have the balloon release on the same day as Floyd’s funeral in Houston.
“This balloon release today is showing solidarity, showing respect. It’s showing humbleness to a young man who lost his life to the atrocity that he did. So, we’re showing respect today," she said.
Speakers included Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler, Rev. J.L. Williams, Tyler City Councilwoman Shirley McKellar, Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Bobby Garmon and Bishop Laramie Jackson.
“We can’t take out the injustice that was done, but we can make a promise to you. We can make a promise that we are going to be at the table. We are going to start to make those reforms and when history is written, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Police Department will be on the right side of history," Toler said.
Garmon talked about the importance of the diverse crowds participating in protests.
“We got whites, Spanish and Asians and everybody else helping and holding signs and stuff up. If we keep together we can get anything done that we need to get done," Garmon said.
Washington said she is glad the protests in Tyler have remained peaceful and hopeful the community will continue to come together.
