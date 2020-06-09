Smith County Commissioners Court to reopen to public next week

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Smith County Commissioners Court will reopen to the public beginning Tuesday, June 16.
During Tuesday morning’s meeting, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said residents will still have the option to watch the meeting via livestream and to provide public comment via phone.
Moran said in-person comment during the budget season is important to him.
The court also discussed several changes to the court system in an effort to restart in-person hearings.
The county has approved a plan put together by 7th District Court Judge Kerry L. Russell. The plan allows the county to move forward with in-person hearings, but excludes jury trials per state orders.
Moran said the County is being careful about the number of people inside courtrooms. Masks will be available for those who want to wear them but are not required.
To ensure social distancing, the County plans to use Harvey Hall Convention Center or the Rose Garden Center for its next grand jury selection on July 16. The County plans to use COVID-19 relief funds to compensate the city. The cost would be under $1,000, according to Moran.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.