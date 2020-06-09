San Augustine once again in preseason football poll

SAN AUGUSTINE , Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine Wolves have laid claim to Region III in 2A DI the past three seasons and look to make the 2020 campaign no different.
The Wolves were ranked No.5 in the state in 2A preseason poll presented by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The DCTF poll will be used as the AP poll in Texas for the second straight year. San Augustine went 14-1 last year, losing to Refugio in the state semifinals. It was the third straight year the Wolves made it to the semis.
San Augustine was full of talent last year and will need to rebuild fast. The Wolves lost over a dozen starters. The one thing they do have is Kevorian Barnes. Barnes is a force anywhere he is put on offense and already is getting a lot of attention from multiple Southland Conference schools.
If the Wolves want to get over the hump of the semifinals they will have a tough test with possible match ups against No.1 Shiner, No. 2 Refugio and No. 6 Mason all possible in that semifinal showdown.
San Augustine will open the season at home on August 28 against West Sabine. For more information on how to subscribe and get your copy of the annual Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine early, click here. Use the code FEEDTEXAS and DCTF will donate $5 to the food bank in your area.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.