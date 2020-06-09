Restaurant owners: Donating $50K for Longview fireworks show was chance to give back

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pair of East Texas businesses owners made the $50,000 donation to save the City of Longview’s Fireworks and Freedom celebration.
Longview restaurant owners Miles Maxey and Molly Anthony made the donation one day after the City announced it canceled the Fourth of July fireworks display because of safety and financial concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pair own Jucys Hamburgers, Jucys Taco and T. Blanco’s restaurants. They say it was ultimately a way for them to give back to the community.
“The community supported us when there was a lot of restaurants who had to go out of business, and they didn’t make it through this time," Maxey said. “We were fortunate enough to hold steady, and the community really came out and supported us.”
“We’ve been blessed through our business. We’ve been open throughout all of this pandemic,” Anthony said.
The event has been modified to a drive-in only fireworks show to ensure social distancing, according to Longview Mayor Andy Mack. It’s open and free to the public.
“I think people are excited. It’s a good way to bring everybody together, hopefully in a safe way people can watch from their homes maybe, even from their cars or come out all together,” Anthony said. “We were just glad to be able to do something to bring some type of joy.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.