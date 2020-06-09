Patients over 60 account for one-third of COVID-19 cases in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In Gregg County, there have been more than 300 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths related to the virus.
KLTV 7’s Jamey Boyum speaks with the Gregg County Health Authority to get more details on those who died with COVID19.
Dr. Lewis Browne says many of the COVID-19 cases are from community spread, and the deaths are all elderly patients.
“All but one of the 11 have been associated with nursing home patients,” Browne said.
Data collected by Net Health shows one-third of all COVID-19 patients in Gregg County are over the age of 60, and four percent of those cases have been fatal.
“Some of them are in hospice at the very end of their illness and have died in a nursing home. The great majority have probably died in the hospital,” Browne said.
One patient seemed to be getting over it, but relapsed and later died. Browne said those hit hardest by COVID-19 had other health issues.
“They have to be if they’re in a nursing home. They have to be quite debilitated,” he said.
And there have been some relapses where people have tested positive after a negative test falsely indicated a recovery.
“We know of at least four people that we thought were well, and they, within a week or so either started having some symptoms or went back to get tested one more time,” Browne said.
Browne said some cases go well beyond the 14-day infection and recovery period. He said one death was in an assisted living facility, and the rest are:
“Basically two nursing homes that have both been hit hard by this virus and so most of it is coming from two,” Browne said. “Four facilities have had positive cases, which is out of about 21."
The Longview Fire Department has been trained to conduct COVID-19 testing and is in the process of testing everyone at nursing homes in Gregg County.
