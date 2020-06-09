The Next Normal: In-person court hearings resume, jury trials still not happening

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - For the past several months, most courtrooms have been empty due to COVID-19. But with new precautions in place, courtrooms across Texas are now reopening.
“One of the most important things that the County actually does is administer justice and that happens through a variety of different courts," Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
Moran said a plan created by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell has been approved by the state and allows for in-person hearings to resume in Smith County.
“They’re allowing in-person hearings after June 1, because we submitted a plan detailing how we’re going to keep folks safe when they come here," Moran said.
Among the safeguards in place: temperature screenings, and socially distanced seating. And while courtrooms are slowly beginning to fill up, don’t expect a jury summons anytime soon. State courts have decided to hold off on jury trials until after August 1.
”Jury trials right now are out of our hands," Moran said. “On a very limited basis, they’re allowing that to happen with prior approval. But so far to date, there has only been one approved to my knowledge.”
As for grand juries, the county plans to conduct grand jury selection on July 16. County officials plan on using the Tyler Rose Garden Center to help with social distancing efforts. It’s yet another effort to ensure swift justice while keeping people safe.
“There has still been a lot of court activity over the past 12 weeks, but a lot of that activity has been through essential in-person hearings and also Zoom hearings," Moran said. "And a lot of our courts are still going to continue those processes to ensure we stay socially distanced to the extent possible, but there are still a lot of hearings and a lot of matters that need to be done in-person.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.