Multiple agencies rescue 3 people from sinking boat in Cedar Creek Lake

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple agencies teamed up Tuesday morning to rescue three people after their boat started sinking in Cedar Creek Lake.
According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, multiple agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for a boat on Cedar Creek that was taking on water at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.
At the time, the winds were strong, and the three passengers had life vests on, the Facebook post stated.
“One of the passengers was able to stay on the phone with 911 which allowed for their cell phone location to give us an approximate location,” the Facebook post stated.
The Gun Barrel City and Log Cabin volunteer fire departments launched boats to assist. Tarrant Regional Water District already had a boat on the lake, and TRWD employees were able to get the three people onto their boat with help from Log Cabin VFD firefighters, the Facebook post stated.
At that point, the Payne Springs Fire Rescue chief and other firefighters went to Esquire Estates Road, where they were able to use a boat dock to unload the passengers and have them checked out by EMS personnel. All three people suffered minor injuries, but they refused transport, the Facebook post stated.
“It could have been a much different story if the boaters did not have life jackets on,” the Facebook post stated.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens were also at the scene.
“Remember to wear a life vest when you are out on the lake,” the Facebook post stated. “There have already been at least two deaths on the lake so far this year.”
