Marshall man gets 14 years for burning house

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has pleaded guilty to burning a home on Five Notch Road in November.
Edward Lee Winch, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree arson on Tuesday in Judge Brad Morin’s court, according to court records. He accepted a 14-year prison sentence.
According to Marshall Police Department, police officers responded to a call in the area of East End Boulevard South and Johnston Street. Witnesses there said they saw a white male wearing all black clothing set fire to a residence in the 1000 block of Five Notch Road.
A man matching the description of the suspect was spotted not far from that residence. He was identified as Winch. Officers said they were familiar with Winch and determined that he had set a fire at the vacant residence on Five Notch.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.