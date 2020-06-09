Kilgore police search for, arrest man who fled into woods during traffic stop

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Police Department has arrested a man who fled from officers into the woods when they attempted to pull over the vehicle he was in on Tuesday.
The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. when traffic Officer Jason Romine stopped a car for speeding.
While the officer was conducting a computer check on the driver, the driver fled on foot into a wooded area off Hwy. 31, just west of County Line Road.
A female passenger stayed with the vehicle.
Officer Romine directed officers into the area to set up a perimeter, police say. A drone was deployed to help search this large wooded area. About an hour into the search, the suspect was located and arrested without incident.
Police say that at the time he fled, he was aware he was wanted for Parole Warrant and didn’t want to go back to jail. He has other charges pending after this incident. His name was not released by police.
