City of Athens in middle of multi-million-dollar project to renovate Cain Center

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A multi-million-dollar renovation project is underway on the Cain Center, a longtime fixture in the Athens area where conferences, sports events, reunions, and other events were once held. The building permit for the project was approved on May 20.
Athens City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said this renovation project is the culmination of about four years’ worth of meetings where city officials discussed proposals for what to do with the Cain Center.
Late in the process, city officials took the matter to the residents of Athens for a vote. In May of 2019, about 85 percent of the people who voted approved spending up to $5.4 million of the city’s 2017 Certificates of Obligation to renovate the Cain Center, Borstad said.
“The great thing about this project is that we’ve received about $5 million in grants to help pay for this project,” Borstad said.
According to Borstad, the Cain Center renovation project is expected to take 12 to 14 months. Depending on the weather, they could reopen the facility by July or August of 2021, the Athens city manager said.
The Cain Foundation and the Murchison Foundation each provided a $2.5-million grant to help pay for the project to breathe new life into a facility that has been closed and dormant for years. According to the building permit, the total cost of the project is estimated to be $7.4 million.
The City of Athens contracted with Berry and Clay Construction Managers to be the at-risk construction manager for the renovation project in October of 2019. Construction started in May, Borstad said.
Work has already started on the renovation of the Cain Center’s junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, which was in bad shape because of years of neglect. Borstad said that part of the project alone will cost about $2.5 million.
The pool area will be completely renovated. While there will still be three lanes for swimming laps or for swim teams to practice, the pool will be geared more for families and children, exercise, and aquatic therapy. A venue pool will also be installed.
The renovations will also include the weight/fitness room, party and family rooms, office space, and civic meeting rooms, Borstad said. She added that the Cain Center’s kitchen will be renovated as well, and commercial-grade appliances will be installed.
Borstad said, for now, they have chosen to keep the Cain Center’s racquetball courts.
“We think the Cain Center will be more sustainable after the renovation is complete,” Borstad said.
The facility will no longer be run by the Cain Foundation, Borstad said. Instead, it will operate as the City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department.
The property that the Cain Center sits on also has a walking trail, a frisbee golf course, a picnic pavilion, softball and baseball fields, and tennis courts.
