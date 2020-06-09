Angelina County commissioners approve 7-year loan for road improvements

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have approved a callable-at-anytime tax note for a $5.8 million loan for road improvements across the county.
They have been working for several months with Ben Rosenberg at US Capital Advisors, managing director, on financing options for the road project. They selected a tax note that can be financed for seven years. Rosenberg solicited bids from about 100 different bankers across the state. Rosenberg said they got bids from six different banks and ultimately approved the order to award the sale to the Independent Bankers bank, or TIB, at a 1.39 percent interest rate for seven years.
Under this tax note the county has up to three years to complete road work and spend the money. The payments are fixed for the next seven years, but with this being callable-at-anytime, they have the option to pay some or all off early if they choose, and Rosenberg said those payments will come off the back-end.
The county will make semi-annual payments, beginning next fiscal year, in February and August. Rosenberg said they are projecting no tax-rate increase to cover the new debt. Projections based on preliminary values show the two cents they have allocated to debt will not change to cover this payment.
All four commissioners approved the meansure. However the county judge, along with concerned citizens, still oppose the tax note.
“This is the worst possible time to be thinking about doing this," said County Judge Don Lymbery. "But I knew that I could not block the commissioners’ vote, so I didn’t see any sense in making a big deal ruckus over it today. I didn’t say much but no, I’m still very much against the loan. I don’t think this is the time to be doing it at all.”
Lymbery said the governor has asked that people tighten up budgets because of the coronavirus, and there will be shortfalls this year. Lymbery acknowledged the poor conditions of the roads. He believes there is a better way to approach funding for repairs.
“I wouldn’t even have a problem with borrowing money for one year," Lymbery said. "Just have a problem with borrowing money for seven years and then carrying that on for seven years for a short time fix. I just think it’s a big, big, big mistake.”
