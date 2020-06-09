Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old girl from Gainesville, Texas

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old Gainesville girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
Lyrik Aliyana Brown is said to weigh 15 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She has a birthmark behind her right knee.
She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie, with hearts and flowers.
Officials believe Lyrik is with 30-year-old, Jeremy Nathanial Brown. Brown is 5′11″, 181 pounds, with black hair and brown eye.
He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2011 Volkswagon Jetta with Texas, temporary tags: 55432b6.
Brown was last heard from in Gainesville, Texas.
Anyone with information on Lyrik or Brown are urged to contact law enforcement officials.
