Window-mounted beehive abuzz at Longview Arboretum and Nature Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A new box at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center lets visitors see the innerworkings of a beehive without worrying about being stung.
“That’s what’s special about this box. It’s been designed so you can view the inside of the hive from inside the gift shop right through the window. So you can literally get nose to nose with these bees and do it in a safe way," said Steven Chamblee, executive director of the arboretum.
The bee box is in the arboretum’s gift shop, and members of East Texas Beekeepers and the Longview Beekeeping Association were there Monday morning to install the bees.
The window-mounted beehive is a dream come true for Julee Rachels, the founder of Heartisans Marketplace — a nonprofit organization in Longview that provides job training for women.
Rachels said she first came across a beehive window display while visiting a gift shop in Dallas.
“I was so fascinated. Every time I was in Dallas, I’d always stop by just to be able to see those bees working. Just to be able to learn more about them," Rachels said. "When the arboretum asked us at Heartisans to partner with them and do the gift shop here at the arboretum, that was the first thing I said was 'what a wonderful thing if we could have bees in the window.”
And while it’s fascinating to watch the bees work, Rachels hopes the bee box will help educate the visitors about the important role bees play in the food supply.
“There’s just so much to learn about them,” she said. “We look forward to people coming to the arboretum, coming to the gift shop and being able to see them through the window working and just learning more about bees and how vital they are for our economy and for our food sources.”
Honey bees perform more than 80 percent of all pollination of cultivated crops, and more than 100 important crops are pollinated by honey bees, according to the agriculture department at the University of Arkansas. The department’s website also states that bees add an “add an estimated $15 billion to the U.S. economy each year in increased crop yields.”
Some crops, including blueberries and cherries, are 90-percent dependent on honey bee pollination and almond crops depend entirely on the honey bee for pollination at bloom time, according to the American Beekeeping Federation.
Chamblee hopes the bee box attracts children.
“You want the kids to be attracted to this and learn about bees because the kids are our future," he said. “This adds a different dimension. Certainly we have plants that attract pollinators, so we have a few bees and lots of butterflies and such, but this is something that will bring a whole new dimension to the arboretum.”
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center is a 26-acre park at 706 W. Cotton St. The arboretum is being built in phases, with the first 11 acres open to the public.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.