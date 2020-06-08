Where to find COVID-19 mobile testing in East Texas

7 locations offer testing between June 9 and June 13

A sample for COVID-19 testing is collected at a drive-thru testing site in Carthage. (Source: Bob Hallmark/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 8, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 11:16 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Testing for COVID-19 is being offered at several locations across East Texas this week.

Appointments are required for drive-through testing and is reserved for those experiencing symptoms that include fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat, headaches, body aches/muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, or loss of taste and/or smell.

To schedule an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or go online to www.txcovidtest.org. Testing is conducted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9

Longview:

Foster Middle School, 1504 S Martin Luther King Blvd. Drive through testing.

Kilgore:

Chandler Street Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler Street. Drive through testing.

Lufkin:

Pitser Garrison Civic Center, 601 N 2nd Street. Drive through testing.

Wednesday, June 10

Tatum:

Sherman R Smith Community Building, 238 Hood Street . Drive through testing.

Thursday, June 11

Longview:

St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road. Drive through testing.

Friday, June 12

Longview:

Community Connection, 501 Pine Tree Road. Walk-up testing, no appointment required. Does not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. Must have a valid phone number and show ID.

Saturday, June 13

Longview:

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Walk-up testing, no appointment required. Does not need to be experiencing symptoms to be tested. Must have a valid phone number and show ID.

