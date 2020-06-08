WEBXTRA: Kilgore movie theater uses new ticketing system to help with social distancing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Four Star Cinema owner Byron Berkley about what to expect if you go to a movie in his Kilgore theater.
Four Star Cinema is implementing a new ticketing system to help maintain social distancing.
“Our ticketing system will not allow us to sell a ticket next to somebody else. In other words, if you buy a ticket, the seat on either side of you is going to be open. If you come in with your family, then we can sell tickets where your family can sit together," Berkley said. "But if you’re an individual you won’t be able to sit next to anybody else. You’ll be separated, and the system will control that.”
Berkley tells us the movies are still an issue because the Hollywood studios have had to adjust to the pandemic. Several new releases went straight to home streaming services because theaters were closed. Others haven’t been released at all.
“All of those movies were either moved to next year or moved back into the fall,” Berkley said. "Between now and the middle of July, we’re going to be playing old movies. Movies that we’ve played before. We’re going to be pulling some classic movies out and play a few of those just to fill the screens until we get to the middle of July. That’s when the first big movie from the Hollywood studios hits, and that’s this movie “Tenet.”
