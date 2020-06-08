Trinity County man arrested after shooting death of woman

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Apple Springs man is in jail following the Sunday shooting death of a Groveton woman.
SE Tullos II, 35, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery. Sheriff Woody Wallace said other charges are pending, including one in connection with the death of Amber Pillows.
Wallace said the kidnapping charge came after Tullos kicked an elderly woman out of her car and stole it.
Wallace said Tullos stole two cars and wrecked both within a few miles of the scene after he shot Pillows around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Wallace said his office is interviewing potential witnesses. They will speak with the district attorney to determine the appropriate charges.
