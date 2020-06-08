Texas DPS: Two vehicle fatal crash involving motorcycle in Rusk County

On June 5, 2020 at 8:49 AM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM-782, approximately 5 miles northwest of the city of Tatum in Rusk County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Jeff David Modisette, 53, of Henderson was traveling east on CR-2177 approaching the intersection of FM-782 where he disregarded the stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 driven by Mark Lewis Warren, 38, of Tatum who was traveling south on FM-782.