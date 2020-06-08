Texas DPS: Two vehicle fatal crash involving motorcycle in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:
On June 5, 2020 at 8:49 AM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM-782, approximately 5 miles northwest of the city of Tatum in Rusk County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Jeff David Modisette, 53, of Henderson was traveling east on CR-2177 approaching the intersection of FM-782 where he disregarded the stop sign and was struck by a 2015 Ford F-250 driven by Mark Lewis Warren, 38, of Tatum who was traveling south on FM-782.
Modisette was pronounced at the scene by Judge Cindy Redman and taken to Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
Warran was reported as not having injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.