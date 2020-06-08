Smith County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in locating 17-year-old runaway

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On May 21, 2020, deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a runaway in the Flint, Texas area. Upon arrival, they learned that Katie Elizabeth Miller, 17, had left her residence earlier in the afternoon and failed to return home.
Katie Miller was last seen leaving an unknown location with Shane Lee Toon Jr., 24, of Tyler. Toon drives a Chevrolet Tahoe, black in color, with a white hood and a purple rear bumper. They both frequent the Lakeway Harbor and Pine Trail Shores areas of Lake Palestine.
Katie Miller is a white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’9”, 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jean shorts. Shane Toon is a white male, brown hair (or shaved head), blue eyes, 5’11”, 195 pounds. Toon is currently wanted out of Smith County for possession of a controlled substance PG 1 < 1 ounce and Bond Violation.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Katie Miller or Shane Toon, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
