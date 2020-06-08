Smith County north jail now has 53 positive inmate COVID cases, 10 detention officers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County north jail has a total of 53 inmates with COVID-19.
There are 10 detention officers with COVID-19.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they will be testing all 53 positive inmates at the north jail again on Wednesday, and they are hoping to reduce those numbers.
The Sheriff’s Office is still waiting on 11 results to come back from their central jail, where there haven’t been any positive inmate cases yet.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.