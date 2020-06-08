Smith County mobile home destroyed by fire; investigation underway

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway after a mobile home is destroyed by a fire in Smith County.
Multiple fire departments responded to the scene in the 16000 block of state highway 31, east of Tyler, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal, the family living inside the home was able to safely escape.
Video and pictures from the scene showed flames still shooting through the roof of the home around 12:30 a.m.
Winona, Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights and Smith County emergency crews were all helping tame the flames.
The Smith County Fire Marshal will lead the investigation into a cause.
This is a developing story. We will have the latest details here and on Good Morning East Texas starting at 4:30 a.m. Watch live here.
