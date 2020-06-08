Palestine man arrested on charges of aggravated assault, murder after stabbing incident

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From the City of Palestine:
One man has died and another is hospitalized following a stabbing early Sunday morning. Just after midnight on Sunday, June 7, officers from the Palestine Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Ferguson Road. in reference to an assault. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with Jose Vigil-Limon, 47, of Palestine.
Upon contacting Jose Vigil-Limon, they found that he had severe lacerations to his face and hands. Officers then located Jesus Vigil-Limon, 51, of Palestine, lying on the ground outside of the residence. Jesus was found to also have severe lacerations to his head and body. EMS responded to the scene and transported Jose to the PRMC ER for treatment.
Jesus was pronounced deceased at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace James Todd.
Jose was later transported to a Tyler hospital via helicopter for further treatment. Prior to being transported by EMS, Jose stated that he had been attacked by an individual he identified as Richard Quinones, 50, of Palestine.
Jose and other witnesses on scene stated that Quinones had fled the scene in a white passenger car. Witnesses stated that Quinones was at the residence earlier in the day and was known to the victims.
Around 1:20 a.m., ASCO dispatch received a 911 call reporting a stalled vehicle in the roadway on F.M. 2419 near Hwy. 287, outside of the city limits. ACSO Deputies, along with PPD Officers and Detectives responded to the scene.
Quinones was initially taken into custody for an outstanding parole violation warrant. The vehicle, which matched the description given by witnesses, was towed the PPD for further processing. Detectives then obtained arrest warrants for Quinones for the charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
Quinones was booked into the Anderson County Jail without further incident.
“Detectives are still working to determine what started this argument and the suspect’s motives.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow Said. “Our prayers are with the family and the victim as they go through this tough time.”
“I want to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and assistance in locating Quinones,” Harcrow said. Jose Vigil-Limon is still in serious condition but is expected to survive. Quinones’ Bond was not yet set at the time of this release.
