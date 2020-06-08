The Next Normal: Kilgore movie theater’s new ticketing system helps with social distancing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - One of America’s favorite pastimes is once again available, but what can you expect if you go? Theaters are open for business, but not at full capacity. KLTV talks with a theater owner about their new rules and how that’s all going to work in their Next Normal.
The Four Star Cinema in Kilgore managed to generate a little revenue during the shut down by selling authentic movie theater popcorn, and it turned out to be a good move, according to owner Byron Berkley.
“We have a friend in Washington DC that started selling popcorn out of the front door of his theater, and he said he’d been pretty successful so we just copied them and did the same thing, and it turned out to be quite successful,” Berkley said.
But now they’re up and running, well half way, with much more comfortable and roomy seating at the Four Star. They had been working on it for some time.
“Just before the pandemic hit we converted the final two theaters to recliners, so we now have all four theaters in recliners,” Berkley said.
So things were already distanced a bit more than other theaters, but there is that 50 percent rule right now.
“The ticketing program that we use, it has an algorithm built into it. When you buy one seat it immediately blocks off seats on either side,” Berkley said.
Of course if you come in with people you’re comfortable being near:
“Then in that case we can sell all of your seats together,” Berkley said.
And he says they’re CDC compliant.
“We’ve sanitized everything to the point that there’s not a bug or anything left in this building,” Berkley said.
And the restroom experience is completely hands free, well except for paperwork. Employees wear masks and try to keep it as contact free as possible.
“We will take cash but we’re encouraging customers not to pay with cash anymore. We’ve installed touch free terminals now where the customer will do his own credit card transactions. We won’t touch the credit card,” Berkley said.
And something that is a much more common sight than it used to be:
“We have provided sanitizer stations throughout the building,” Berkley said.
“It’s going to be a new experience for us, but I think the public will be satisfied with it,” Berkley said.
So yes, you can take in a show if you sit in the Next Normal.
Berkley said seats are sanitized between shows. He also says new releases won’t be coming out for a few weeks so movies being shown at all theaters are a little older, so for now it’s cheaper to get a ticket at Four Star Cinema.
