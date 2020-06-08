Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Cristobal has now weakened to a tropical depression as it steadily advances north through northern Louisiana and Arkansas today. Since we are just off to the west of this tropical system, impacts to East Texas will be minimal. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible as Cristobal’s outer rain bands spin through East Texas this afternoon and early evening before skies mostly dry out overnight. Despite the extra cloud cover and scattered rain chances, highs for this afternoon will still be warm as they reach into the lower 90s. The heat rises tomorrow as we start off in the muggy middle 70s once again before quickly warming into the middle to upper 90s by the heat of the day. A few isolated showers will be possible during the early afternoon, then showers and isolated thunderstorms will have a good chance of developing along and just ahead of a cold front that is on track to move through East Texas during the evening hours of Tuesday and pre-dawn morning hours of Wednesday. Severe threat tomorrow is fairly low, but a few storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts so we ask that you remain weather alert through tomorrow night. Higher pressure builds back in over East Texas behind the cold front and mostly sunny skies will prevail throughout the remainder of the week. Afternoon temperatures drop back to normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Wednesday before slowly and steadily climbing back into the middle 90s by the weekend.