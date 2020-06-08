Large power outage affecting several East Texas counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., 6,970 customers with the Wood County Electric Cooperative remained without power. 2,994 customers in Franklin County, 2,377 in Wood County, 590 in Titus County, 531 in Hopkins County, 437 in Camp County, and 41 in Upshur County.
2,752 SWEPCO customers remained without power in the Winnsboro area and 3,538 customers were without power in the Mount Vernon area.
Wood County Electric Cooperative said AEP/SWEPCO was able to restore transmission to the Quitman substation. WCEC was then able to backfeed to the Scroggins area. Now AEP is working on the remaining transmission issues.
PREVIOUS: Several East Texas counties are being affected by a large power outage.
According to the Wood County Electric Cooperative power outage map, more than 18,000 customers are without power in Camp, Franklin, Hopkins, Titus, Upshur, and Wood Counties. The cooperative is reporting 13,355 customers in Wood County are without power, 2,995 in Franklin County, 827 in Hopkins County, 590 in Titus County 437 in Camp County, and 41 in Upshur County.
Some SWEPCO customers in the Winnsboro and Mount Vernon areas are also without power. According to the SWEPCO outage map, 4,127 customers are without power in and around Winnsboro and another 2,152 customers are without power in the Mount Vernon area.
A post on the Wood County Electric Cooperative Facebook page says they are experiencing a large power outage at this time. They said they have determined the cause to be an AEP transmission issue.
