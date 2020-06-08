Kona Ice delivers cool treat to kids as part of Tyler’s Summer Feeding Program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids in Tyler have a neat way to cool down and get a free lunch. Kona Ice will be serving shaved ice at as part of the Tyler Parks and Rec Summer Feeding Program.
The shaved ice will be free to the kids receiving lunches courtesy of attorney J. Chad Parker.
Kona ice teamed up with the J. Chad Parker law firm to offer free Kona shaved ice to kids this week at various parks. On Monday, the Kona Ice truck was at Winters Parks. Kona Ice Owner Justin Hargrove tells us he is always glad to help out and give back to the community.
“Over the last four years we have given back over $350 dollars to the community, and we will keep doing that. As long as I can still shave ice it will be fun,” said he said.
The Kona Ice truck will be at Glass Recreation Center from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and at Gassaway Park from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, according to the City of Tyler.
The Summer Feeding Program runs through Aug. 7.
