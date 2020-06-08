Harrison County DA waiting on results of Texas Ranger investigation into officer-involved shooting death

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County’s district attorney said Monday that they can’t take the Dec. 5, 2019, officer-involved shooting death of Demetrius Williams to a grand jury until the Texas Rangers submit the evidence from their independent investigation.
“In response to multiple inquiries over the weekend regarding the officer-involved shooting death of Demetrius Williams, the Harrison County Criminal District Attorney’s Office is sending this press release,” District Attorney Reid McCain said in the press release. “The purpose of this release is not to get into the depth and details of the incident but to inform those concerned about the status of the case. “
According to a previous KLTV story, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were in the process of serving a narcotics warrant on Williams’ residence in the 600 block of South Allen Street when the shooting incident occurred.
Two days after the incident occurred, the Texas Municipal Police Association issued a statement that provided additional details on what allegedly happened.
According to the TMPA, when the HCSO deputies served the warrant at the correct location, Williams tried to flee in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
“While driving in reverse, Mr. Williams struck another vehicle and then began driving forward towards several deputies,” the TMPA statement said. “One deputy was struck by Mr. Williams’ vehicle during this chain of events. Under Texas state law, a vehicle driven in this manner may constitute a “deadly weapon” if “its use or intended use is capable of causing death or serious bodily injury.”
McCain said as per the standard operating procedures in Harrison County for officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers were notified, and they responded with a team of investigators. The deputies involved in the shooting incident were placed on administrative leave, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
“At this time, the Texas Rangers have not submitted their investigation to the Harrison County Criminal District Attorney’s Office,” McCain said in the press release. “Once their case is received by this office, it will be presented to a Harrison County grand jury who will hear testimony and see evidence of the events that occurred on December 5, 2019. After hearing testimony and viewing evidence, the grand jury will make a determination whether formal charges should be filed, if any.”
McCain also said his office cannot commit about what charges, if any, could be filed because they are not aware of all the evidence pertaining to the case. He added the DA’s office won’t know the details of the investigation until the Rangers submit the evidence from their investigation.
“It is our office’s understanding that Texas Ranger Josh Jenkins should be presenting this case to our office within the next 10 days,” McCain said in the press release.
