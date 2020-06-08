Former Tyler ISD athletic director Billy Hall dies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD announced Monday former teacher, coach, administrator, and athletic director Billy Hall died.
According to the district, Hall graduated from Tyler High School in 1956 and returned to the district in 1960 to begin what would be a 40-year educational career in Tyler ISD.
“Billy Hall is a Tyler ISD icon both on and off the field,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We are both former Baylor baseball letter winners. I enjoyed swapping old baseball stories and talking about our alma mater’s growth and success with Billy. He will be missed by our Tyler ISD family.”
The district said Hall served a vast majority of his career at Robert E. Lee High School, where he moved from his health and physical education teaching role into an assistant principal role in 1974. Mr. Hall would then lead the campus as principal from 1979 through 1988. Later in 1988, he led the district athletic programs serving as athletic director until his retirement in 2000.
“I had the honor and privilege of visiting with Billy Hall on multiple occasions,” Robert E. Lee Principal Dr. Dan Crawford said. “He was a true champion for kids both on the field of play and in the classroom, and is one of those people who truly set the standard of an educator.
The district said in 2013, Mr. Hall joined other Tyler ISD legends, such as Earl Campbell, Mike Carter, and Aaron Ross, in forming the inaugural class of the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame for his high level of achievements before and after high school graduation.
“I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of Billy Hall,” Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He was one of Tyler ISD’s all-time greats from a player to a coach and then to an administrator. I am truly honored that our paths crossed and will miss our talks about athletics and the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame. He will be missed.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.