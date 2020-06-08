Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Warm and breezy at times this evening with temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s overnight with light and variable winds late. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow morning. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday with breezy south and southwest winds ahead of a cold front that will arrive late in the day. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s ahead of the cold front with the chance for a few showers and thundershowers along the front. The best chance for rain will most likely come in the evening and any rain will be gone by Wednesday early morning. Slightly cooler and less humid conditions are expected for Wednesday. Then, high pressure builds in to the region and the forecast calls for sunny and warm days through the weekend.