Downed fiber lines cause Tyler-area outage for Suddenlink customers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some Suddenlink customers in the Tyler area are experiencing an internet outage after a truck took down some of the cable provider’s fiber lines on Monday.
Janet Meahan, a spokeswoman for Altice USA, said that they have construction teams on-site and they are assessing the damage. She added the utility company is putting up new poles, and the company’s fiber teams will make the repairs needed to restore the affected customers’ internet service.
“We thank our customers for their patience as we get these repairs done,” Meahan said.
Another spokesperson for Altice USA declined to give an estimate on how long the repairs will take.
Suddenlink is owned by Suddenlink USA.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.