Discovery Science Place to reopen with limited capacity

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Discovery Science Place will be reopening to the general public after being closed due to COVID-19.
The museum will end its closure initially with a “members-only” weekend June 12th-14th before opening to the general public with limited capacity on Friday, June 19. The facility will be open Fridays through Sundays only with scheduled time slots for visitors at 10am-12 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Fifty visitors per time-slot will be allowed entry initially, but that number may be raised in the future based on the advice of state and local health officials.
Guests will be required to obtain their admission tickets ahead of time or risk being turned away at the door if the museum is already at capacity. Museum members must also obtain tickets ahead of time, but will receive a 100% discount on admission as long as they log-in with their DSP member credentials when purchasing. Tickets can be purchased via the Discovery Science Place website at www.discoveryscienceplace.org.
Capacity will be limited to encourage social distancing, all guests will be required to wash their hands at a newly built hand-washing station in the entry courtyard before entering, plexiglass screens have been added to the front counter, only cashless transactions will be allowed on-site, additional sanitation bins have been placed around the museum for items that guests feel need additional cleaning, enhanced cleaning procedures will be in place throughout the day and at close, and while face coverings will not be required of guests, they are recommended.
