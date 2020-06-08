Better East Texas: Civil unrest should lead to measurable plans

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Equal justice demonstrations continue across the land. One thing is for certain, looting and rioting won’t bring about change and blurs the true message. Thankfully, we have not had those types of actions in East Texas and thus, the opportunity for substantial dialogue remains and it is being acted on.
But this is the most complicated question of our lifetimes. Diverse groups across America see the situation surrounding George Floyd’s death and the deaths of others differently. Interpretations, causes, remedies cannot be farther apart. So, how can we, we collectively, start the steps towards a solution?
There is the call for equal treatment of African – Americans by police and many claim that there are systemic issues in the criminal justice system. If that is the case, then there needs to be adjustment, legal adjustment, but one that ends with all persons being treated equally with the expectation that they will all abide by the revisions. Law enforcement must do even more to win over the trust and hearts of those in minority communities.
We must answer the question – What can be done to build equality and trust? Talk is always cheap, so leaders from all sides must agree on some type of measurable actions with tangible results and then constantly deliver those results publicly. This cannot be about feelings or emotions or there will be no real progress. A measurable plan with tangible results and making this cause a top priority beyond today is what is dearly needed – and that will make for a Better East Texas
