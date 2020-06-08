Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old abducted following shooting in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy who Port Arthur police say was abducted following a shooting Monday.
According to a Facebook post from the Port Arthur Police Department, at approximately 3:27 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Lewis Drive in Port Arthur.
Officers said they located a female who had been shot. She advised her child’s father, identified as Nathan Roberts Jr., 26, shot her and fled with their 7-month-old child.
Port Arthur police said the suspect vehicle has been located but they are asking the public’s help if they know the whereabouts of Nathan Roberts Jr. or have any information on the incident, please contact Det. Guedry at 409-960-8448.
According to DPS, the missing child is 7-month-old Jason Roberts and he was last seen wearing a gray onesie.
If you have any information, please dial 911 or contact Port Arthur police.
