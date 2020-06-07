Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are waking up to clear skies with temperatures in the 70s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low to mid 90s. Clouds will increase late in the day and they could bring along a few showers. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s. Tomorrow we will start to see the the effects of Tropical Storm Cristobal in the way of cloudy skies and off and on showers. Be aware some of this rain will have potential to be heavy in nature but winds should not be a threat. Skies clear out by Tuesday and we are expecting hot and humid conditions. A weak cold front will pass through on Wednesday morning sweeping out any left over cloud cover and reducing the humidity. Clear and sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week and even into the weekend.