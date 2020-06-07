Newton County Sheriff’s Office: 1 person dead after being run over by pickup

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One person has died after he or she was run over by a pickup near the Newton-Jasper county line Saturday night, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday about a disturbance call they had received. They called the NCSO because the incident may have occurred in Newton County.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Newton County Road 3038 and Jasper County Road 468.
When law enforcement officers got to the scene, they discovered a dead person who had been run over by a pickup, the press release stated. They also determined that shots had been fired.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and he ordered an autopsy.
The person driving the truck was taken to the Jasper County Jail on an unrelated charge. While he was at the jail, the driver was questioned about the incident.
Both the victim and the pickup driver’s names are not being released at this time.
“Incident is still under investigation by a joint effort of both Jasper and Newton counties due to the exact location of the offense in questions," the press release stated.
